Put some prep in your step for the fall season | By Sally Grace Cagle -

School is back in session! And whether you’re a student or the mother of one, preppy dressing is only gaining popularity for everyone.

As shown in our August style feature, smart styling can come in many forms, and putting some prep in your step is a great way to get ready for the new season. For a seamless transition into fall, find sweet sweaters and cute collared pieces in colors like chocolate brown and cream to take you from the start of the school year to the end.

Shop our preppy picks from local boutiques in the Instagram posts below.

Denim, knit and brown leather pants? Now all we need is the cool weather to match. This outfit styled by Lukka also reminds us of another recent trend: eclectic grandpa.

Lightly colored pieces can still be styled in numerous ways for fall, as proven by this look from Hemline Highland Road. Also proven? Mixing metals is still the moment.

Amp up your preppy style by adding a fun pop of color–or a touch of cheetah print–like in this look from Aria. And these cool grey denim pants could become a closet staple in the cooler months.

The HerringStones Baton Rouge location is refreshed for fall, and the preppy pieces pictured here in white, camel navy and more all seem easy to style for the seasonal transition.

This cobalt blue dress from Silvs can add some class and color to your closet.

For a soft and fuzzy staple for fall, try this brown sweater featuring tortoise buttons from Edit by LBP.