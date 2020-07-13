MarketWatch: Ironwood Estates in Prairieville, Sponsored by Alvarez Construction

Ironwood Estates, Prairieville

This single-family residential community off of Hwy. 42 features 130 homes in a country setting, boasting architectural brick finishes, sidewalks, curb and gutter, and neighborhood green spaces in a central lake community setting. Homes feature 15 models with many upgrades available.

Homes range in size from 1,760 to 2,050 square feet living area, featuring oversized ceramic tiles, hardwood flooring, Whirlpool appliances, crown molding, custom cabinetry, granite slab in kitchen and bath counters and jetted tub in master bath. The price of the homes start in the $250,000s.

All homes include a WiFi enabled SmartHome management hub with wireless security system and exterior security camera. Six months of alarm monitoring is included. Homes include a WiFi enabled garage door, wireless smoke/heat combination detector and WiFi enabled thermostat with moisture controls and advanced filtration system. Visit the Build Smart area on our website to find additional smart home information.

Homes in Ironwood Estates qualify for 100% financing through USDA Rural Development. Receive $5,000 in closing costs when using preferred lenders and title companies. (Restrictions apply).

Hello Summer! Buyers receive two-inch mini blinds for all windows and a side-by-side refrigerator with a signed contract on a completed home during the month of July and close within 30 days.

.

VIRTUAL TOUR [ Click for slideshow ]

For more information about this and other properties, please contact us.

RE/MAX TOTAL

Carlos Alvarez, Owner/Broker

536 Warbler Crossing

Baton Rouge, LA

[225] 296-7811

AlvarezConstruction.com

[email protected]

Seller is LA Licensed Real Estate Agent.

Each Office Independently Owned & Operated.