inRegister’s top 5 stories from 2024 | By Bre Pizzolato -

And just like that, the 2024 season is coming to a close. Before we bid farewell to the year, let’s look back on the most-read inRegister stories from 2024. According to the gurus at Google Analytics, our lovely readers could not get enough interiors. But will a home top the list? Keep scrolling to find out and see if your favorite 2024 article made the top five.

5. The LSU Lakes home of Jaime Glas shines as brightly as her Queen of Sparkles clothing line

This 2023 story on the Queen of Sparkles is the only one from the previous year to top the 2024 list. Known for her legendary brand that made a name for itself by turning ordinary T-shirts into sparkling statement pieces, Glas’ LSU Lakes home offers that same vibrant pop of color and shine.

4. Pitch Perfect: The new home of a retired MLB player and his family is inspired by their years on the road

The University Club home that now-retired professional baseball player Will Harris shares with his wife Caroline and their two children is an architectural nod to their time spent in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia. Readers reveled at how architect Mark Matthews put a centuries-old spin on the typical South Louisiana style. And the man cave complete with a golf simulator? Well, that’s just lagniappe.

3. A new home in the Old Goodwood neighborhood is steps away from the family’s previous residence

Dining rooms continued to dazzle readers, with the home of Jennifer and Alan Maltbie and their two daughters in Old Goodwood neighborhood reaching the third spot on our most-read list. The new home, built only a block from their former one, is a custom build centered around hosting friends and family.

2. A neighborhood’s namesake live oak trees form the canopy over Wendy and Jeffrey Carbo’s lush gardens

Landscape architect Jeffrey Carbo knew this Five Oaks Estate house was the one the moment he, his wife Wendy and their son pulled into the driveway. With five towering live oaks on the property, he was sold. The first step was developing a maintenance plan to ensure the oaks’ long-term survival. Then began the extensive renovations to the exterior and interior.

1. Not your mother’s book club: This group of women makes reading a reason to celebrate

It turns out that inRegister readers enjoy reading about … well, readers. The No Shelf Control book club women have created a tight-knit group of readers, friends and people who love to party. Equal parts book club and activity group, these ladies know how to turn every chapter into an adventure.