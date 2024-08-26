The City of Central: A Community That Cares | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by City of Central

In 2025, the City of Central will celebrate its 20th anniversary! The City of Central is home to approximately 29,735 residents. Located in the east-central part of East Baton Rouge Parish, the city is only 13 miles from Downtown Baton Rouge, and only eight miles from Interstate I-10, via the Central Thruway.

Formed in 2005, the City of Central was founded on a commitment to education, a robust and locally controlled school district and a high quality of life for residents. A young, vibrant and growing community, the City of Central has adopted the motto, “A Community that Cares.” This motto focuses on the city’s efforts towards bettering the quality of life for its citizens and future generations.

The City’s mission is to foster the growth and prosperity of the City of Central by strategically advancing its economy, investing in the Central Community School District and enhancing the community’s quality of life. Our mission and motto are supported by the three cornerstones of faith, family and education. The three cornerstones work together to create a sense of community pride, unity, vision and shared purpose in the City of Central.

The Three Cornerstones of Our Community

FAITH: The City of Central has a strong community focus, with numerous churches playing a vital role in the lives of residents. With more than 30 churches, the faith community has a variety of diverse denominations to choose from. Many churches support the city’s motto, “A Community that Cares,” by offering gathering opportunities, life-enhancing programs and community outreach. Worship services, Vacation Bible School, food drives, addiction recovery classes, disaster assistance, focus on special needs children and special events are some of what our faith community provides to the community.

FAMILY: On any given day of the week, our families can participate in the many activities offered to residents. A state-ranked school system, a strong faith-based community, burgeoning local businesses, many recreational facilities, sports organizations, great outdoors to experience, arts performances, community events and a low crime rate make the City of Central a tremendous destination. The City of Central is the community that many families have chosen as the place to live, work, shop and play.

EDUCATION: The City of Central has focused on quality education since its inception. This passion has led to improvements and innovations in the Central Community School System that have made it stand out. In 2023, the Louisiana Department of Education recognized the Central Community School System as a “Models of Excellence” recipient. In 2024, Central High School’s Principal Brandon Lagroue was named Louisiana’s Principal of the Year. The Central Community School System ranks in the top 10 percent of public school districts in Louisiana and has a graduation rate of 93 percent. Saint Alphonsus’ K-8 and Central Private’s K-12 offer additional options that, along with the Central Community School System, inspire families to move to the City of Central. Postsecondary options include Baton Rouge Community College in the City of Central and other institutions within a short driving distance.

To learn more about the City of Central, visit online at centralgov.com.