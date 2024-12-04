Season’s readings: Discover your next great read at the library this holiday season | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by East Baton Rouge Parish Library

During the holiday season, many of us are on the hunt for the perfect books to give as gifts or to enjoy ourselves during the cozy winter months. Luckily, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library and its knowledgeable librarians have you covered with a wealth of resources to help you find your next great read.

“Whether you’re looking for the hottest new releases, timeless classics or hidden gems, our expert librarians are here to guide you,” says Library Assistant Director Mary Stein. “We have books in all formats – print, eBooks and audiobooks – to suit every reader’s preference.”

One of the Library’s newest services is Book Chat, a live reader’s advisory service where library patrons can chat online with a book recommendations expert. Tell them a little bit about what you or the recipient enjoys reading, and they will provide personalized suggestions tailored to your tastes. “It’s like having a personal shopper for books,” Stein says.

Visit ebrpl.libguides.com/books and click on the BookChat image in the bottom right corner. Then, use your library card to log in.

Here are a few recommended titles to get you started.

For adults, consider From Here to the Great Unknown, a touching intergenerational memoir by Lisa Marie Presley and her daughter, Riley Keough. It was an Oprah’s Book Club pick in October and is on everyone’s TBR list. Or explore Haruki Murakami’s enchanting new fantasy, The City and Its Uncertain Walls. Looking for something a little off the beaten path Try the gripping existential detective thriller, Every Arc Bends Its Radian by Sergio de la Pava.

If you’re in need of a new book for children, don’t miss the latest hits like Hot Mess from Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Kristy and the Walking Disaster from the Baby-Sitters Club. And if your family saw The Wild Robot in theaters this fall, you can’t go wrong with the beloved book by Peter Brown, which inspired the movie.

Teen readers will adore Divine Rivals by Rebecca Ross (older teens), The Labors of Hercules Beal by Gary D. Schmidt (middle grade), and Mexikid, a graphic memoir, by Pedro Martin (middle grade).

While you’re at the library, be sure to enjoy the annual holiday movie showing of The Polar Express at the Main Library at Goodwood on Friday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. The library is here to help you spread cheer with thoughtful gifts and community fun this season!

Additional December events at the Main Library at Goodwood

1. EBR Schools’ Talented Music Concert

You’re invited to a musical performance by EBR talented students from Glasgow Middle School and Baton Rouge Magnet High School on Sunday, December 8, at 4:30 p.m.

2. Civic Orchestra of Baton Rouge

Join the Civic Orchestra of Baton Rouge on Sunday, December 15, at 4 p.m. for a holiday concert entitled Christmas Spectacular.

3. Gifted and Talented Music Winter Concert

Dr. YongHao Pan and Dr. Kimberly Costanza will conduct the Gifted and Talented Music Winter Concert on Sunday, December 15 at 7 p.m. Enjoy a magical performance with EBR Schools’ Talented Music Choir, Chamber Orchestra and String Ensemble.