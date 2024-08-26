PÜR LIFE Medical: A One-Stop Shop For Beauty & Wellness | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by PÜR LIFE Medical

As a pharmacist, Christina Breaux got tired of seeing her patients take pill after pill but never really get any better. She knew there had to be a better way of healing through a comprehensive approach to health and wellness.

PÜR LIFE Medical opened in June in City Square as a one-stop shop for services to help the body heal itself. “It’s basically regenerative medicine,” Breaux says about her new venture. “We offer more natural-based services and even vitamins and supplements that use your own body and what it’s capable of to make you feel better.”

New patients can start with a PÜR Scan analysis that delivers a complete overview of your physiology, stress levels and potential risk factors. The results help Breaux and her team know where to go next.

Maybe you need IV therapy for enhanced energy and immunity or Acoustic Wave therapy for pain relief and tissue repair. Hormone optimization programs can restore balance and address deficiencies, while injectables, including stem cell injections, (to be added in the near future) will address joint pain and osteoarthritis.

“Education is a key component to what we do,” says Breaux. “A lot of people know about IV and light therapy, but there are so many other things we can offer. A lot of these services you never find together, so it’s nice to be able to go to just one place.”

Aesthetic services have been popular so far and include everything from cellulite treatment to toxins, fillers, microneedling, chemical peels, facials, exosomes and Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP)—plus a skincare line. There’s also a weight loss program with specialized nutrition programs and supplements for weight management and metabolic health.

Red light therapy can also help with weight management, in addition to skin conditions, joint health and lots more. “The red light bed is great for anything, from inflammation to pain relief and weight loss … it’s a catch all,” adds Breaux.

PÜR LIFE’s membership packages allow services to be mixed and matched, with discounts on skincare and supplements offered.

In addition to Breaux, a nurse practitioner and doctor are on staff to ensure patients receive the highest standard of care. “It’s more personal here,” says Breaux. “We take time to listen, and we want real outcomes. We have the luxury of taking time with patients to really get to the root cause of their problems.”

Breaux invites future patients to stop in for a diagnostic analysis or to take advantage of PÜR LIFE’s current special that offers 20 units of a toxin for $159 and a $100 gift card toward microneedling.

PÜR LIFE is located at 9730 Bluebonnet Blvd., Suite 6, in Baton Rouge. To book an appointment, go to purlifemedicalbr.com or call 225.250.5262. Find out more on Facebook at facebook.com/purlifemedicalbr and Instagram @purlifemedical_batonrouge.