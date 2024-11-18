From yo-yo dieting to consistent results: Melissa’s success story with Louisiana Medical Group | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Louisiana Medical Group

For years, Melissa Dunlap struggled with yo-yo dieting and an inability to lose weight, despite her best efforts at the gym and watching what she ate. That all changed when she connected with the team at Louisiana Medical Group.

“I was active in the gym, taking lots of cardio classes, but the weight just wouldn’t budge,” Melissa explains. “I saw my primary care doctor, and she recommended I reach out to Louisiana Medical Group for help.”

That was in March 2024. Melissa started working with the team at Louisiana Medical Group, including owners Jude Marino and Patrick Broussard, and she was prescribed Tirzepatide, a medication that helps reduce cravings and makes her feel fuller.

Combined with a personalized nutrition plan and a goal of 12,000 steps per day, the results are nothing short of remarkable.

“Within three months, I had lost about 35 pounds,” Melissa says. “And within six months, I had lost 60 pounds. I’m now at 153 pounds, with a goal of reaching 145.”

The weight loss has had a profound impact on Melissa’s overall health and wellbeing. Prior to starting with Louisiana Medical Group, she had been put on blood pressure and anxiety medications. Within two months of beginning the injection treatment, those health issues started to improve.

“My blood pressure has decreased, and I no longer need the anxiety medications,” Melissa shares. “I feel amazing – my energy levels are up, I’m more motivated and I’m able to be more active outdoors, which I wasn’t able to do before.”

Melissa admits she was initially skeptical about turning to medication to aid her weight loss journey.

“I’ve never taken medications before, and I was against it. I thought your body should be able to do it naturally,” she says.

But the results have changed her perspective. “I would say to anyone struggling to take that first step, because it’s amazing what it can do for your energy levels, your health and your long-term wellbeing,” she encourages. “The team at Louisiana Medical Group has been so supportive, and the medication has been a game-changer for me.”

In fact, the positive changes have impacted Melissa’s entire family. “I cook all the meals, and we’re all eating healthier – more chicken, seafood, vegetables and salads. I don’t crave the sweets and unhealthy foods like I used to.”

As Melissa nears her weight loss goal, she plans to maintain her progress by staying on a lower dosage of the medication. “It works for me, and I have no side effects. It keeps me eating healthy and exercising, without the cravings. My health is my top priority now.”

Louisiana Medical Group offers the compounded GLP-1 medications of Semaglutide and Tirzepatide. Semaglutide and Tirzepatide are both active ingredients in brand name medications that have shown effectiveness in promoting weight loss.

Furthermore, LMG is committed to providing a holistic approach to weight loss by offering nutrition and personal training programs alongside medication. A new app is coming soon to offer 24/7 nutrition and other guidance to patients navigating their weight loss journey, even after they have hit their target weight and are no longer using medication.

For more information or to schedule a complimentary consultation, visit online at lmgmedicine.com or call 225.427.0777.