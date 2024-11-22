Expanding Alzheimer’s support across the region: Charlie’s Place planning to open third location in Baker | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area

For families in the Baton Rouge region caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or dementia, the upcoming opening of a third Charlie’s Place location in Baker is a welcomed development. Operated by Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area, Charlie’s Place provides an essential respite and activity center for those living with memory loss and their caregivers.

The first Charlie’s Place opened its doors more than 15 years ago in Baton Rouge, offering a safe, engaging environment for participants to enjoy structured activities, socialization and personalized care. In 2017, a second location was established in Gonzales to better serve families in the Ascension Parish area. Now, the organization is expanding its reach once more, with the Baker facility slated to open in December.

“This new location is a game-changer for families in that part of the parish,” explains Stephanie Hull Cook, spokeswoman for Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area. “We know how challenging it can be for caregivers to travel long distances, especially when their loved one may be resistant to leaving the comfort of home. By bringing Charlie’s Place to Baker, we’re making vital respite services more accessible and convenient.”

The Baker facility will be able to accommodate up to 45 participants per day, a significant increase from the 15-person capacity at the Baton Rouge and Gonzales centers. This expanded space will allow the organization to serve a greater number of families in the region, providing a much-needed resource for those struggling with the demands of Alzheimer’s care.

Beyond the practical benefits of increased capacity and reduced travel time, the new Charlie’s Place location will also help raise awareness of Alzheimer’s services in the community. “So often, we hear from families who wish they had known about us sooner,” says Cook. “By establishing a physical presence in Baker, we’ll be able to connect with more people, educate them on the support available, and hopefully intervene earlier in the disease process.”

The person-centered approach that defines Charlie’s Place will remain the foundation of the Baker facility. Participants will engage in a variety of stimulating activities, from interactive technology programs and music therapy to pet visits and holiday celebrations. Caregivers, meanwhile, will have the peace of mind of knowing their loved ones are in a safe, nurturing environment while they tend to their own needs.

“It’s not just about giving the caregiver a break,” Cook emphasizes. “Charlie’s Place is designed to enrich the lives of our participants through meaningful engagement and socialization. We want them to feel valued, respected and truly cared for throughout their journey with Alzheimer’s.”

As the Baton Rouge region continues to grapple with the growing impact of dementia, the expansion of Charlie’s Place represents a significant step forward in supporting families. With the Baker location set to open its doors in the coming months, more individuals living with memory loss will have access to the specialized care and respite services they deserve, right in their own community.

To learn more about the resources available to families in our area, visit alzbr.org.