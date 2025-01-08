Elevate your event with the ambiance of candlelight | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Truly Haute Candles

When planning an event, whether it’s a wedding, gala or intimate dinner, the details can make all the difference in creating a truly memorable experience. One element that can transform a space is the strategic use of candlelight. Candles have the power to set the mood, add warmth and romance and elevate the overall ambiance of an event.

As Baton Rouge-based Truly Haute Candles has discovered, more and more event hosts are recognizing the impact that thoughtful candle design can have.

“Even five years ago, candles weren’t really on people’s radar when planning events,” says Truly Haute co-owner Rachel Baron. “It was all about the big-ticket items like the venue, flowers and entertainment. But now, candles have become an essential part of the decor budget.”

Truly Haute started as a wedding planning business before Rachel and business partner Lauren Barbalich recognized a gap in the market for specialized candle design and rental services. They pivoted their focus and have since grown the company into one of the fastest-growing businesses in the Baton Rouge area, landing a spot on the prestigious LSU100 list.

“We realized there was a need for a full-service candle design and rental company that could take the guesswork out of incorporating candlelight into events,” explains Lauren. “From intimate backyard weddings to grand galas, we work closely with our clients to create custom candle displays that bring their vision to life.”

Truly Haute’s services range from designing the candles, delivering, setting them up and breaking them down at the end of the event, to customer pickups. They offer a wide variety of options, from classic tapers and floating candles to more unique styles and even LED candles, allowing them to cater to any aesthetic or budget.

“Candles can truly transform a space,” says Rachel. “Whether it’s lining the aisle for a ceremony, creating a romantic ambiance around the couple during their vows, or adorning the tables at a reception, the right candle display can make all the difference.”

One of the company’s most popular services is “aisle flooding,” where they line the entire aisle with candles to create a stunning, ethereal effect. Other sought-after designs include cascading candelabras, candle-filled fountains, and cozy lounge areas accented with glowing votives.

“The great thing about candles is that they’re accessible to events of all sizes and budgets,” Lauren notes. “You don’t have to have a lavish wedding or gala to incorporate candlelight. Even a small dinner party or proposal can be elevated with the right candle design.”

As more event hosts discover the transformative power of candlelight, Truly Haute Candles continues to see a surge in demand for their services. By offering customized solutions and a full-service approach, they’ve carved out a unique niche in the event industry, proving that a little bit of flame can go a long way in creating unforgettable moments. Learn more at trulyhaute.com.