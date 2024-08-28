Get ready for LSU gameday with outfits from local boutiques | By Sally Grace Cagle -

With seven big home games on the LSU Football schedule, we’re going to need plenty of festive pieces this tailgate season. Baton Rouge boutiques are stocked with all the tiger print, purple and gold needed to show up in style. Keep scrolling to see what local shops are sharing on Instagram.

Mike the tiger would definitely approve of these gold metallic pieces from Aria.

It’s all about accessorizing. For more tailgate accessories and necessities, check out this story.

Just in case you need to spell it out for the opposing team.

AnnLian’s gameday collection has something for every kind of personal style.

Bella Bella has many LSU pieces arriving in store this week.

Cheer on the LSU tigers in a chic look like these from NK boutique. Check out this story to see a few of NK’s favorite tailgate fashion trends.