Room Tour: A feminine and chic bedroom by Erin Mixson Interiors

A bedroom should be a safe space—a place where you can escape after a long day. In this space, created for the 2021 Ivy House Designer Showhome, the Erin Mixon Interiors team used a combination of elevated neutrals, including a soft pink, and plenty of antiques to bring to life an elevated but cozy space to relax and recharge.

“The design intent for this room was to create a sophisticated yet restful space,” says Haley Geier of Erin Mixson Interiors. “To achieve this, we incorporated plush, white bedding and soft drapery to offset the deep wall color. Our goal was to create an interesting juxtaposition between antique and modern. We layered natural textures among clean-lined contemporary pieces.”

Scroll over the image below to learn more details about this bedroom.

