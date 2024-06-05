Cover image by Manjik Pictures.

Our June cover story explores bucket list adventures all over the world

Seeing the surplus of epic summer vacations on Instagram while sitting on the couch can feel discouraging. But thankfully, our June 2024 cover story is all about seizing the day and finally taking the trip of your wildest dreams.

We asked three local travel agents to pick the trip highest on their bucket lists (along with a detailed plan of how, when, where and why), and they did not disappoint.

Local travel agent Kristin Diehl chose a Nile River Cruise as her bucket list adventure.

The story covers how your dreams can be a reality, no matter how outlandish they may seem. From a month-long worldwide adventure via private jet to experiencing Egypt from the Nile River with the whole family, we’re daring readers to dream big.

Read the full cover story here, or pick up a copy of the June issue, on newsstands now.

