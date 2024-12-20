Cover Worthy: Our favorite covers from 2024 | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Choosing a cover story—and the very important cover image—is a task our editorial team does not take lightly. Each cover and accompanying story is created with care to showcase the very best of Baton Rouge. This mission, of course, provides us with plenty of incredible people, organizations and happenings to consider.

2024 was a big year for the inRegister team, and while we reflect on all that was accomplished, we want to take the time to brag on each of our favorite covers. Read below to see each team member’s top pick, and find our full 2024 archive here.

Riley Bourgeois – Editor

Hands down, my favorite cover this year was September. The commemorative issue celebrated 35 years of inRegister, and I couldn’t be prouder to have been a part of such a special project. This collage concept for the cover was my first–and only–plan, and I am so happy that the gamble paid off. Featuring covers from the inRegister archives, this special fold-out cover honors the magazine’s past and all the amazing people, places, food, artists and more that have graced its pages over the years. We had so much fun working as a team to select our favorite issues, and it was such a joy to see old cover stars relive their memories with inRegister. Cheers to 35 more years!

Bre Pizzolato – Managing Editor

Our October cover feature, titled “Big Picture,” was my favorite cover story this year. The way I felt walking through Rip and Suzie Reeves’ home was surreal. Their collection of outsider art—framed works splashed with color and grammatical errors, oozing personality—inspired me in a way only art can. Their collection spans dozens of artists and several decades, with only one thing in common: they liked each piece they selected. That day, I let go of the idea that art needs to be anything but appreciated. And ever since, I have filled the walls of our home with whatever I like, including one of my favorites—a framed black and white photograph of a New Orleans street band in Jackson Square that I found propped next to a trash can at an estate sale. I don’t know who they are or why I decided to hang it outside our guest bathroom—and I don’t need to. That’s the big picture.

Sally Grace Cagle – Associate Editor

“Clothes Minded,” written by Cynthea Corfah for our August issue, was my favorite cover story from 2024 because it highlights locals fighting fast fashion–along with the fabulous cover photo that perfectly depicts the important topic. Corfah starts the story with an astounding statistic that I still think about often: roughly 85% of all textiles end up in landfills each year. Thankfully, throughout the past few years, awareness for textile sustainability has steadily grown through fashion trends like “quiet luxury” and a growing demand for more eco-friendly practices. The stylish locals featured in this cover story are all very different, from a linen clothing crafter to a vintage clothing curator, but all three helped to shed a local light on this important global issue.

What was your favorite cover story from 2024? Email us at [email protected] and let us know.