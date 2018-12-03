My favorite things: Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre Artistic Director Molly Buchmann

Artistic Director, Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre

Guilty pleasure: Cookies and prosecco

Place for lunch: Elsie’s Plate and Pie

Way to spend a Saturday morning: The Y, the Waffle House and a “Waltz of the Flowers” rehearsal

TV show: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Crown, Victoria

Way to spend $20: Why spend it?

Class in high school: Mr. Lignos’ 4th-period honors physics class, junior year, BRHS

Baton Rouge experience or attraction: The Nutcracker – A Tale from the Bayou, of course!

Way to get myself moving in the morning: Remember my to-do list

Song on my playlist: “Dancing in the Streets” by Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, NOT David Bowie and Mick Jagger! (Also love it by The Mamas & the Papas)

Childhood memory: Learning to tap dance

Concert I ever attended: Werewolf at New Orleans’ House of Blues. Second place: Liza with a Z at the PMAC.

Way to unwind: Uh… cookies and prosecco

Time of year: Every day that IS on daylight savings time. I like days that feel longer!

Book: Les Miserables by Victor Hugo

Excuse to indulge: A weekend with no rehearsals

Out-of-town destination: Seagrove Beach, Florida, on Hwy 30-A (or 30-Ahhhh…)

Idea of perfect happiness: Not perfect, but would help a lot: All of Baton Rouge’s major arts organizations receive complete and generous funding. Then we could really show our community what we can do!

My motto for life: The best things in your life are not things. Second place: Everything is better with bacon.