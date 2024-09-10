Learn to Play’s new website and toy offerings aim to bring fun to more families | By Riley Bienvenu Bourgeois -

Five days ago, play specialist and Learn to Play owner Kelli DeLarue launched her business’ new website–complete with educational blog posts for parents and toy offerings aimed at providing hands-on fun for kids and parents. The site going live was the culmination of months of work, from a new logo and rebrand to sourcing products to lining up a team of specialists to contribute in the future. No small feat for a mom of two young children. But just two days after the site’s launch, DeLarue accomplished something even more impressive: she welcomed her third child into the world.

Moms are pretty powerful, and helping other moms–and dads too, of course–find their confidence is the goal of DeLarue and Learn to Play. By offering resources, toy recommendations and real-life advice, DeLarue is hoping that more parents can find joy rather than overwhelm when they approach their children’s playrooms.

“Creating a Learn to Play website, as well as carrying a line of products, has always been part of the goal,” DeLarue explains. “My mission is to educate as many people as possible on play, and having an easy-to-read blog that can be referenced time and time again was key.”

In addition to the blog, DeLarue offers “bucket fillers,” or ready-to-make projects for parents and kids to work on together.

“Our line of products, bucket fillers, have been on my heart since my days in the classroom,” she says. “I saw such a need for quality time with children to be simplified. These kits are $5 and make an easy activity to sit down and do with your child on a day when you both could use a little joy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelli DeLarue | Learn to Play | Toy Organizer & Educator (@learntoplay_kd)

In the future, the Learn to Play website will offer more resources–and more fun–for everyone. But for now, DeLarue is focusing on her new baby and the small but significant moments that come with such an arrival. Don’t worry, though. You can follow along with her on Instagram at @learntoplay_kd.

