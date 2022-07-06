Try these ideas for curing kids’ boredom this summer

Summer is in full swing, but if you haven’t signed your young ones up for camps, don’t sweat it. It’s easy for kiddos to become bored or even a little stir crazy during the summer, but there are plenty of other fun things for kids to do around town. Whether it’s a day trip or a few hours outside the house, we promise these activities are loads of fun and close to home.

Make a giant cupcake at Eloise Market and Cakery’s DIY Mini Parties.

Located on Lee Drive, this bakery offers parties every day. You can book larger parties for your little ones and their friends or book a small family party. Book your table at least four hours in advance by sending a direct message to the shop’s Instagram. These parties cost $12.50 per person, and each guest gets to decorate their own giant cupcake. This is an easy and fun way to keep everyone occupied for a few hours, and you get to take your creations home. Though your kids may be leaving with a major sugar rush, it’ll be worth it.

Feed baby giraffes at Barn Hill Preserve.

In Ethel, you’ll find one of the best places to get up close to animals like sloths, otters and giraffes. Take a tour of the preserve and learn about conservation and exotic animals or interact with them in any of the exclusive experiences offered. At Barn Hill Preserve, you can pay to swim with otters, have picnics with giraffes and even bottle feed baby giraffes. These one-of-a-kind experiences will provide memories for your family that will last a lifetime.

Take art classes at Mid-City Artisans.

If your kiddos are on the creative side, sign them up for art classes at Mid-City Artisans. There are classes for children of all ages, and you can even sign up for a class with your child for some summer bonding. Mid-City Artisans also holds a Kids Makers Market that showcases the work of young makers ages 6 to 17. The next Kids Makers Market is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10. Register your children to participate and meet other artsy friends, or bring them to the market to make a craft in the Craft Room for only $5.

