Soak up the fun with Watermelon Margarita Wedges
Here in South Louisiana, we are blessed with an extended summer season. While you’re spending the weekend soaking up the sun, let the watermelon soak up the fun for a sweet and salty poolside treat with this recipe by inRegister food columnist Aimee Broussard. Read on for all the delicious details. For a full-on fiesta, try her easy recipes for guacamole dip and taco cups, all featured in our July issue.
Watermelon Margarita Wedges
1 mini watermelon
1⁄2 cup sugar
3⁄4 cup boiling water
1⁄2 cup tequila
1⁄4 cup Citrónage or Triple Sec
Juice of 1 lime
Margarita salt, for garnish
Zest of 1 lime, for garnish
Slice watermelon into small triangles.
Place watermelon slices in a large dish with rim in a single layer.
In a medium-size mixing bowl, combine sugar and boiling water, stirring until sugar has dissolved. Once cooled, add tequila, orange liqueur and lime juice. Pour liquid over watermelon. Allow to soak for 1 hour, covered and refrigerated, turning once halfway through.
Line 2 baking sheets with wax paper. Remove watermelon from soaking dish and place slices on prepared baking sheets. Spoon a bit of excess liquid on top of each slice and place into freezer for about 30 minutes.
When ready to serve, sprinkle margarita salt and lime zest.
Makes 16-20 wedges.