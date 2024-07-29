Photos by Aimee Broussard.

Soak up the fun with Watermelon Margarita Wedges

|
By
-

Here in South Louisiana, we are blessed with an extended summer season. While you’re spending the weekend soaking up the sun, let the watermelon soak up the fun for a sweet and salty poolside treat with this recipe by inRegister food columnist Aimee Broussard. Read on for all the delicious details. For a full-on fiesta, try her easy recipes for guacamole dip and taco cups, all featured in our July issue.

Watermelon Margarita Wedges

1 mini watermelon

1⁄2 cup sugar

3⁄4 cup boiling water

1⁄2 cup tequila

1⁄4 cup Citrónage or Triple Sec

Juice of 1 lime

Margarita salt, for garnish

Zest of 1 lime, for garnish

Slice watermelon into small triangles.

Place watermelon slices in a large dish with rim in a single layer.

In a medium-size mixing bowl, combine sugar and boiling water, stirring until sugar has dissolved. Once cooled, add tequila, orange liqueur and lime juice. Pour liquid over watermelon. Allow to soak for 1 hour, covered and refrigerated, turning once halfway through.

Line 2 baking sheets with wax paper. Remove watermelon from soaking dish and place slices on prepared baking sheets. Spoon a bit of excess liquid on top of each slice and place into freezer for about 30 minutes.

When ready to serve, sprinkle margarita salt and lime zest.

Makes 16-20 wedges.

