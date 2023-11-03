Dish: Proverbial Wine Bistro’s Rack of Lamb | By Maggie Heyn Richardson -

Proverbial Wine Bistro’s schtick is to pair its rustic menu with its ample wine list, and in the case of the rack of lamb, says Executive Chef Cameron Gautreau, that means a syrah. The medium-bodied red’s spicy notes play well against the lamb’s earthiness and a drizzle of triple berry coulis. To prepare this cozy, elegant dish, the kitchen starts by frenching a whole New Zealand rack of lamb, searing it, then slicing it into double chops. Seasoned and grilled to medium rare, two double chops are plated along with roasted baby carrots and beets braised in rosemary and red wine. A dollop of honey mint yogurt is a cool foil to the otherwise sturdy tableau. Throw in an order of duck fat potatoes or Rockefeller spinach and raise your glass to—finally—fall.

Proverbial Wine Bistro

9659 Antioch Road, #105

proverbialwinebistro.com

(225) 935-8207