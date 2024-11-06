A twist on the classic Thanksgiving cornbread

With Thanksgiving coming up at the end of the month, it’s time to start preparing the recipes. There are so many different routes you can take with your contribution to the Thanksgiving feast, whether it’s buttery rolls, green bean casserole, rice dressing or pumpkin pie… the options are endless. But we love a good spin off of a classic recipe. And that is exactly what Aimee Broussard did with her Cajun Cornbread Dressing recipe. Read on for all the details on how to make this delicious Thanksgiving side.

Cajun Cornbread Dressing

1 (8 x 8-in.) pan of prepared sweet cornbread, cubed (I used Famous Dave’s)

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. unsalted butter

1 lb. ground sausage (or boudin)

1 cup onion, diced

1 cup celery, diced

1 green bell pepper, seeded and finely chopped

2 tsp. garlic, minced

2 large eggs, beaten

1½ cups chicken stock

1 Tbsp. creole seasoning

3 Tbsp. parsley, finely chopped

2 tsp. rosemary, chopped

2 tsp. thyme, chopped

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter or spray a large baking dish with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.

Cube cornbread into ½-in. pieces and place on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake for 8-10 minutes, until dry and slightly toasted. Remove from oven and allow to cool.

In a large skillet or Dutch oven, heat oil on medium-high heat and cook sausage until no longer pink. Remove with a slotted spoon. Add butter to sausage drippings and sauté onion, celery and bell pepper, about 6-8 minutes until soft. Add garlic and cook an additional 2 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool slightly.

In a large bowl, whisk eggs, broth and seasonings. Add vegetable mixture and sausage. Finally, add cubed cornbread, reserving a few cubes for the top, and gently stir until well combined. Be careful not to mash the cornbread if you prefer more texture.

Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 30 minutes. Remove foil and bake an additional 10-15 minutes or until top becomes golden and crisp.

Makes 8-10 servings.