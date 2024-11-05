Aimee’s Pretty Palate: What Can I Bring? | By Aimee Broussard -

As the holidays approach, the one question that invariably comes up is “What can I bring?” as guests wish to contribute to gatherings. I’m notorious for answering, “Oh, just bring yourself,” but I also recognize that is not the answer I’m seeking when I ask the same question.

Showing up empty-handed is far worse, in my opinion, than showing up with an extra something. So with that in mind, here are some options you can just show up with, regardless of if you’re told otherwise.

My Three Cheese Bacon Dip is perfect for gathering with friends for a weekend watching sports or to tag along as an appetizer for a Friendsgiving gathering. The combination of cheeses come together with savory bacon for a mouthwatering experience when paired with the Herbed Crostini.

Ready to breathe new life into a dish that is usually not quick to disappear during Thanksgiving festivities? Skip the boring box stuffing and jazz up your table with some Cajun Cornbread Dressing.

I cannot take complete credit for the recipe as it came about while sitting at the juvenile justice courthouse with the young lady I advocate for through Capital Area CASA. She is ridiculously talented in the kitchen, and her favorite thing to make is boudin balls.

When asked what her favorite Thanksgiving dish was, she enthusiastically replied, “Stuffing.” We originally added boudin to our Southern-inspired cornbread dressing, but I also tested it with sausage so that it is universally easy to create. The key to my enjoyment, I have found, is to dry out the cornbread, not overmix, and leave some texture on top and within.

Lastly, I’ve chatted about National Tie One On Day before, but the National Day of Kindness occurs on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving each year. Participants are asked to wrap a loaf of bread or other baked good in an apron, include a note of encouragement, and then pass it along to a friend, neighbor or community member in need.

This year, I’m going with Butter Pecan Ice Cream Bread. That’s right, ice cream bread. What could be better you might ask? The fact that it is literally made with just two ingredients if you choose not to include the streusel.

And that is something to be thankful for.

Three Cheese Bacon Dip & Herbed Crostini 12 oz. smoked bacon, cooked and crumbled 1 (8-oz.) pkg. cream cheese, softened ½ cup sour cream ½ cup mayonnaise 8 oz. sharp cheddar, shredded 4 oz. Colby Jack cheese, grated 4 oz. mozzarella cheese, grated ½ cup green onions, chopped For the Herbed Crostini: 3 Tbsp. olive oil 1 tsp. dried parsley 1 tsp. paprika ½ tsp. onion powder ½ tsp. garlic powder ½ tsp. oregano 1 baguette, sliced thin Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, combine cream cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise and cheeses and mix until well combined. Stir in the green onions and bacon. Transfer cheese mixture into a baking dish and bake until cheese is melted and bubbly, about 30-40 minutes. If desired, set oven to the lowest broil setting for an additional minute or two for a golden crust, watching carefully not to burn. To make the crostini, in a small bowl, combine olive oil with seasonings. Slice baguette into ¼-in. rounds. Brush each bread slice with herb mixture. Place slices on a lined baking tray. Bake in preheated oven for 8-10 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm. Makes 6-8 servings.

Cajun Cornbread Dressing 1 (8 x 8-in.) pan of prepared sweet cornbread, cubed (I used Famous Dave’s) 2 Tbsp. olive oil 2 Tbsp. unsalted butter 1 lb. ground sausage (or boudin) 1 cup onion, diced 1 cup celery, diced 1 green bell pepper, seeded and finely chopped 2 tsp. garlic, minced 2 large eggs, beaten 1½ cups chicken stock 1 Tbsp. creole seasoning 3 Tbsp. parsley, finely chopped 2 tsp. rosemary, chopped 2 tsp. thyme, chopped Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter or spray a large baking dish with nonstick cooking spray; set aside. Cube cornbread into ½-in. pieces and place on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake for 8-10 minutes, until dry and slightly toasted. Remove from oven and allow to cool. In a large skillet or Dutch oven, heat oil on medium-high heat and cook sausage until no longer pink. Remove with a slotted spoon. Add butter to sausage drippings and sauté onion, celery and bell pepper, about 6-8 minutes until soft. Add garlic and cook an additional 2 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool slightly. In a large bowl, whisk eggs, broth and seasonings. Add vegetable mixture and sausage. Finally, add cubed cornbread, reserving a few cubes for the top, and gently stir until well combined. Be careful not to mash the cornbread if you prefer more texture. Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 30 minutes. Remove foil and bake an additional 10-15 minutes or until top becomes golden and crisp. Makes 8-10 servings.