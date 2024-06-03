One-shoulder bridesmaid dresses are trending now, according to LeBlanc, especially in blush. Pictured here is 2024-2025 inRegister Weddings bride Avery Richardson Deranger and her bridesmaids. Photo by Catherine Guidry Photography.

Here’s what’s trending now for bridesmaid dresses

By
With our 2024-2025 inRegister Weddings issue making its big debut this week, we haven’t been able to stop thinking about every aspect of a wedding. From white dresses and honeymoon outfits to invitations and floral arrangements, our thoughts have just been weddings, weddings and more weddings.

After noticing certain trends in bridesmaid dresses from our local brides’ big days, we’re getting the scoop from Meghan LeBlanc, co-owner of Bella Bridesmaids, on what we can expect for the upcoming seasons. Keep reading to get all the trends from LeBlanc.

Photo by Caitlin B Photography.

Meghan says she has been seeing a lot of one-shoulder dresses with bow details, like the Dessy gown pictured above, especially in the color blush.

 

Photo by Lin Pernille.

Another color that’s definitely trending is green. “I’ve been seeing lots of greens, like these Jenny Yoo gowns–in styles “Marla” and “Sylvie”–in the color eucalyptus,” LeBlanc says.

Photo by Paul Morse.

When it comes to what she’s expecting to see in the future, less is definitely more. “I think we will be seeing more of a classic and understated gown like this Amsale Jaylin dress in the color ivory,” LeBlanc says.

Photo by Lennon James Photography.

“Our current favorite bridesmaid dresses are ones with textures and prints,” LeBlanc explains. “We love these varied styles from LulaKate in the pattern ‘Garden Flora Jacquard Mist.'”

