Here Comes the Vibe: A soon-to-be bride is helping couples find their wedding style with a new online resource | By Sally Grace Cagle -

As seen in our recently released Weddings issue, there’s an entire world of people and businesses dedicated to weddings. Now, former inRegister intern and soon-to-be bride Madison Bennett is adding herself to that list with her new venture, The Ceremony Edit, an online resource offering personalized styling assistance and design advice, as well as weekly stories about all things wedding.

We caught up with the newly engaged Bennett to learn all about her new venture, as well as some of her own wedding plans. Read on for the inside scoop.

What made you decide to start The Ceremony Edit?

“Last year, my fiancé and I booked our dream wedding venue in Lake Como, Italy. As I started my own wedding planning, I became obsessed with the wedding industry. I started to share my journey on social media and it really took off! I had so many current and future brides reach out to me for styling tips, honeymoon suggestions, etc. It was at this point I had the idea to start The Ceremony Edit. I wanted to create a space for brides to get styling help for their events, vendor suggestions, or anything! It’s been a total passion project for me. I’m truly honored that brides trust me to help them with their big day.”

What are your goals for The Ceremony Edit?

“A dream of mine is to go to Bridal Fashion Week. A huge part of The Ceremony Edit is our weekly newsletter on Substack. I studied journalism at LSU and writing has always been a big part of my life. I’d love to attend Bridal Fashion Week and dish all about it on our Substack.”

What have you already learned from your own bridal experience?

“Not to sweat the small stuff. I’ve really tried to not get caught up in the little things and try to remember that none of it will matter in the end.”

What are you most looking forward to for your wedding?

“Having all of our favorite people celebrating together in our favorite place. We are tying the knot on the lake in front of the most beautiful villa. It’s going to be so special having everyone there with us. I will say that a close second has been planning the menu. The caterers in Italy are no joke!”

Why should we subscribe to The Ceremony Edit?

“Even if you’re single or you’ve been married for 10-plus years, there’s something for everyone on our Substack. For example, our honeymoon edits are also perfect vacation spots with tons of recommendations of where to stay, where to eat, and what to wear while you’re there. We also share style guides for wedding guests, mothers of the bride, and more.”