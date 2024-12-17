More nerve-racking than the Olympics? Here’s what Mondo Duplantis has been up to | By Sally Grace Cagle -

While Mondo Duplantis has made a name for himself across the world with his record-breaking–his own records, that is–pole vaulting but in Louisiana, we know him best for his local accomplishments and love for LSU. Now, after becoming an Olympic champion this summer, Duplantis is shifting into the next chapter of his life with an engagement to his girlfriend, Desiré Inglander.

The young–and stunningly beautiful–couple is known for their Swedish roots, so it was only right for Duplantis to pop the question in the midst of a Vogue Scandinavia photoshoot, stating that he was more nervous than at the Olympics.

“I can safely say it’s the most nervous I’ve been in my life,” Duplantis says in the Vogue article. “I had a few lines that I thought I was going to say, but I lost my words. I completely froze.”

And to keep the surprises coming, Duplantis flew in their friends and family all the way from Stockholm and Louisiana to join in on the festivities with an engagement party on the beach at sunset.

