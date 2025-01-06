Cover image by Catherine Guidry.

Meet the cover couple featured in our January Weddings issue

|
By
-

Though our inRegister Weddings issue usually comes out in the summer, we wanted to change things up this year. Our first issue of 2025 had to be special, right? From all things dresses and reception locations to wedding announcements and engagement stories, our January wedding issue has it all. We even got all the scoop from our cover couple, Elise McCanless and Connor Fields.

After living in two different cities, the pair ended up back in their hometown during the pandemic and had a chance to really get to know each other. In 2023, they got engaged in City Park in New Orleans and tied the knot in the same city a year later. For more of their love story and their showstopping wedding at Hotel Saint Vincent, check out the January cover story here. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

From the Editor: Kidding Around

A very dramatic tale of two flower

Happy Plate: Timeless china to...

Whether simplistic and clean or vibrant and loud, let the china you choose pave the way for the

Get to know your wedding...

Photographer Whitney Stark of Les Petits Bijoux Photography talks about why engagement photo

From the Archives: Rain Check

The January 2005 issue of inRegister featured the nuptials and celebration of Robin O’Rourke and

How—and why—modern-day weddings are breaking...

The Ceremony Edit founder Madison Bennett talks about her fiancé and her decision to buck

TRENDING STORIES