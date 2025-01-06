Meet the cover couple featured in our January Weddings issue | By Ryn Lakvold -

Though our inRegister Weddings issue usually comes out in the summer, we wanted to change things up this year. Our first issue of 2025 had to be special, right? From all things dresses and reception locations to wedding announcements and engagement stories, our January wedding issue has it all. We even got all the scoop from our cover couple, Elise McCanless and Connor Fields.

After living in two different cities, the pair ended up back in their hometown during the pandemic and had a chance to really get to know each other. In 2023, they got engaged in City Park in New Orleans and tied the knot in the same city a year later. For more of their love story and their showstopping wedding at Hotel Saint Vincent, check out the January cover story here.