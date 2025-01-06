From the Archives: Rain Check | By inRegister Staff -

A wet knot is remarkably difficult to untie. This adage is why a wedding day shower is seen as good luck and a sign that the marriage will last. Or perhaps a wedding planner long ago came up with this quip to offer a new perspective for a panicky bride. Either way, it is cemented in matrimonial lore as a sign of good fortune.

The January 2005 issue of inRegister featured the nuptials and celebration of Robin O’Rourke and Eric Gilley. Their wedding was a dazzling affair featuring the gown of Robin’s dreams from Bridal Boutique, which Eric’s parents founded, where Robin now serves as manager. The reception was a magical night under the stars complete with a 14-foot seafood-filled pirogue. Oh, and two untimely guests from the Gulf. Not one but two hurricanes made landfall the week of their wedding.

“A family friend spent the day digging trenches and pipes to drain water from St. Emma Plantation’s backyard and set up walkways and tents to shelter wedding guests,” the original article reads. “One look at the wedding album, and one can tell that the rain dampened no one’s spirits.”

As vendors know all too well, the weather is an uncontrollable and unpredictable part of every celebration. Yet, any challenge can be gracefully overcome with meticulous planning and a positive mindset. For soon-to-be brides, the Gilleys’ story serves as a reminder that while trends and traditions evolve, a gracious attitude and a focus on being present for every fleeting moment will ensure a beautiful celebration, rain or shine.