Etiquette advice for thoughtful thank-you notes | By Bre Pizzolato -

You and your groom have said “I do,” and the party is over. But the work is far from done. It’s time to write your thank-you notes. And experts agree that they must be handwritten. “The purpose of writing a thank-you note is to show your gratitude towards an individual because of their generosity or kindness towards you,” explains certified etiquette consultant Karryl Durr with The Swann School of Protocol Baton Rouge. Read on for expert advice for saying thanks.

All Together

Stacey Rodriguez, owner of Paper N Things, has guided couples in selecting stationery and wedding suites for 30 years. Her golden rule for thank-you notes remains the same: order them alongside your wedding suite. “That way, you have them in hand, and you’re already ahead in the process,” she says.

Keep Up

Don’t wait until the honeymoon is over to tackle a mountain of thank-yous. Instead, write them soon after your bridal shower or as gifts arrive. This approach makes writing dozens of notes manageable, offering the breaks needed to maintain creativity and avoid burnout. Rodriguez and Durr agree that thank-you notes should be sent within six months at the latest.

Say What

“It’s all about being creative and kind,” Rodriguez says. “A proper thank-you note does not have to be lengthy.” Express appreciation and include a line or two on how you and your spouse intend to use the gift or say what you like about it, Durr advises.

Sincerely Yours

Etiquette dictates that the writer should sign notes individually, not as a couple, according to Rodriguez. For close family members, signing with your first name is appropriate, Durr says. For all others, include your first and last name to maintain formality and polish.