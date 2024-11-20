Cheers to Love: Making your wedding cocktail hour one to remember | By Katherine LeBlanc -

A cocktail hour at a wedding can be a source of stress for the bride and groom—mainly because a lot of times, they aren’t there to witness it. To help ease the stress, we turned to the experts at Top Shelf Bartending for the essential (I) do’s and don’ts to ensure your wedding cocktail hour is a smooth and memorable experience for all.

“First, we’d get to know the crowd by discussing preferences, dietary restrictions and any special requests with the couple, ensuring a drink selection that appeals to a variety of tastes,” says Andrea Moore, owner of Top Shelf Bartending. “A signature cocktail is a great touch, reflecting the couple’s personality or story. Presentation is key. Using beautiful garnishes, elegant glassware and a clean setup helps to enhance the experience.”

Moore says her goal throughout the hour is to “keep the vibe upbeat but relaxed, encouraging mingling without overindulging too early,” she explains. “Coordinating with the wedding planner ensures everything flows smoothly, especially when it’s time for toasts.” Small details like these are what make the most significant differences in having a successful cocktail hour.

And, for couples looking to master mixology, Top Shelf Bartending will host a Valentine’s Day cocktail class on February 7 in Zachary. For more details on the event, click here