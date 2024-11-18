Get set for the winter season by mixing and matching | By Ryn Lakvold -

The first chill is here, so it’s finally time to prepare our closets for winter. But we’re not planning on spending an arm and a leg on a new wardrobe. This year, it’s all about the matching sets, and if our (girl) math is correct, you’re basically saving money by purchasing one.

Wear the two pieces together, or pair them with different tops and bottoms to create several different outfits that will last all season long. Here are a few from local Baton Rouge boutiques that will set you up for the winter months ahead.

Scroll down to see our picks, and click on the post to get all the details.

Two is better than one! Because both of these sets are neutral, they easily pair with other items in your wardrobe. These also make easy outfits for the last few LSU and Saints games.

While we love a good neutral fit, adding a little color is always fun. This pink set from Hemline is perfect for the holiday season and can be re-worn for Valentine’s Day.

Keep it classy with this satin set from Edit. They’ve done all the work for us—scroll through the post to see how they style these pieces by mixing and matching with other tops.

Comfort is a must. Whether you’re hanging out at home or running errands, this lounge set can be dressed up or down.

Though we so badly want to whip out the fur coats as soon as December 1 hits, we most likely won’t need them in South Louisiana. This set is perfect for our indecisive weather and can easily be styled for lower temperatures.