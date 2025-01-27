Fit for Royalty: Where to find the perfect Mardi Gras ball gown | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Mardi Gras isn’t just a celebration. It’s a cherished tradition and season. Finding the perfect gown for your next Mardi Gras ball while online shopping can be tricky. Local boutiques carry more formal long dresses than you might think. And they come with invaluable expertise and insights of the locals who you will be attending those events alongside.

This year, support small businesses and find the dress of your dreams at one of the boutiques below. But don’t wait—formal gowns from these shops go quickly!

Have you heard all the talk? Baton Rouge has a new formal shop. Located in Bocage Village, TALK Formals exclusively sells formal dresses and offers a luxury shopping experience. Grab your girls and head out for a fun afternoon of trying on formal dresses. If you’re planning for a Monday, Tuesday or Sunday shopping day, you’ll need to make an appointment.

If you know, you know. Chatta Box has been Baton Rouge’s tried and true boutique for dress shopping since 1961. The racks are full of formal gowns ranging from form-fitting to floral and flowy. Look at the store’s Instagram to get inspired and plan a visit to the location on Highland Road near the Country Club of Louisiana.

AnnLian is a locally owned boutique on Highland Road near the LSU campus. Currently, the boutique is offering two off-the-rack gowns. One in the color of the year, pictured below, and another in the style of the year— a scarf neckline. And both are priced under $100.

Love the sound of affordable options? Take a look at the long formals available at either one of Hemline’s two locations— Hemline Towne Center and Hemline Highland Road. With a variety of styles available at both locations, there’s something to suit every taste. Some are available for pre-order, so get to shopping.

Although the Au Darling storefront is in Mandeville, it’s worth adding to the list for the ladies frequently traveling through the area. With several long dresses available in flashy metallics, the gowns at Au Darling were made to dazzle. And for those looking to add a bit of fun with shoes or a jacket, this boutique is worth the trip.

Did we miss a spot? Let us know by emailing [email protected]