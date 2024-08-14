Shop Quiz! with Social Grace Vintage | By Ryn Lakvold -

You know what they say. “Fashion always repeats itself.” So what does that mean for us? Vintage shopping will be around forever. And luckily, Baton Rouge has some pretty cool vintage and antique shops, such as Social Grace Vintage. Owner Jordan McMills gives us the details about her love for vintage finds and how that is translated in her business in the Q&A below. Read on below for all of the scoop.

What was your reason for starting the shop? When did it launch, and how has it grown or changed since then?

During the pandemic when everyone was homebound, I reconnected with a hobby I always enjoyed: thrifting. I always loved sourcing vintage home décor, furniture and fine art and reconnected with that during lockdown. Even though we were all spread out and distanced from one another, I created my Instagram Social Graces Vintage in August 2019 and began selling and shipping vintage items. Once I connected with others who enjoyed the same hobby, my Instagram shop began to grow and flourish!

After operating for about six months, my husband observed how much happier this hobby made me than I ever was during and after law school. He asked, “Why don’t you do this full-time instead?” I felt so silly because I had never even considered this! I had just finished law school at LSU and was working on passing the bar exam and already had a BA in English literature from Southern Miss. Since I always considered it a hobby and had no formal education in interior design or other related concentrations, I had never thought of working in this arena. I opened SGV in August 2019 and now will be celebrating its fifth anniversary this month! I have a very loyal following and enjoy what I do so much more than the law school path I was on.

Since opening the shop in 2019, where I shipped exclusively, I have expanded my local footprint. I have participated in pop-up shops at Little Flea New Orleans at Hotel St. Vincent, festivals like Baton Rouge’s Flower Fest, and an in-person selling experience at Mimosa Handcrafted’s Shopette. I sell my furniture, home décor and fine art at Shop House Luxury Consignment in Mid City Baton Rouge and sell Louisiana-themed goods at Sweet Baton Rouge’s Perkins Rowe storefront. I adore working with local groups to find vintage that works for their spaces and clientele.

What are some of your best-selling products?

My clients love to buy luxe, vintage cocktail and barware sets, vintage paper products like local maps, menus, matchbooks, and my furniture and fine art. Clients often contact me looking for specific pieces that are elusive and special. Recently, I have sourced several faux bamboo and rattan game tables and bar carts that have been so incredibly fun to photograph. One of my greatest joys is hearing client stories about pieces in my shop. I love finding a vintage piece that evokes a special connection with clients. I look for vintage pieces that “warm up” interiors. I gravitate towards rattan, burlwood, bamboo and gold items. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SGV | Grace Your Space . . . 🥂 (@social_graces_vintage) Can you share a hint of what shoppers will see in your store next?

I am incredibly excited to begin working in the wedding and event realm this fall/winter 2024. I will be offering custom-framed matchbooks and vintage glassware and barware rentals. I am launching my new website this month, and these new offerings and a gift registry will be available then. I worked on several styled shoots with leading wedding and event professionals including Southern Bride magazine, Uncommon Camellia and Black Pearl Catering. I cannot wait to showcase all my amazing offerings! What is one thing customers should know about your store that they may not be aware of?