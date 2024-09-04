It’s almost fall, y’all! Prep your closet with these local pieces | By Sally Grace Cagle -

While the weather might not agree, it’s almost time to welcome a new season. Transitioning from summer to fall is tough in Louisiana’s inconsistent climate, but there are plenty of pieces from local shops that will keep you cool while keeping up with the fashion of fall.

We’re taking notes from fashion stylist and consultant Tiffany LaShaé of T.LASHAE on her style predictions for the coming season, which she conveniently compiled into the video below. See her top trends to shop for and find our local picks by hovering over the image beneath her Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany LaShaé of T.LASHAE • Fashion Stylist & Consultant (@clothedbytlashae)

Learn more about Tiffany in this story from 225 magazine.