What’s on a design professional’s coffee table? | By Ryn Lakvold -

Doesn’t it always feel like the hardest areas to decorate in your home are the small corners, coffee tables and desks? A living room? Easy! Get a couch, chairs, rug, side tables, artwork and a fabulous interior designer to put it all together. The hard part is figuring out which trinkets and trays to put in your empty spaces.

Lauren LeMaster, co-founder of Master & Man Design, enlightened us on her favorite items for styling a coffee table. “We recommend pieces that look great from all angles,” she explains. “Whenever possible, we try to make the items feel personal to the home (trinkets, books, candles/scents). Styling a coffee table is a wonderful way to add in a little more life, texture, color, or shape to a room–a finishing touch.”



