Bring good luck into the new year with green pieces for your closet | By Sally Grace Cagle -

The color green symbolizes good luck, growth and health, nature, prosperity and more — all of which we’d love to have in the new year. So start 2025 on a positive note by method dressing for the goals you want to achieve in the coming months.

Begin the year with a new dark green bag from Edit by LBP. Take our word for it—their DeMeillier bags are some of the best.

Combat the cold weather with this emerald green sweater vest from Aria. It’s perfect for layering now and can be worn alone in the spring. St. Patrick’s Day parade outfit? Check.

Add more accessories—like these big, green bangles from Au Darling—to help style pieces you already have in new ways this year.

If you need some elegance, try this satin, strapless cocktail dress from Hemline Highland Road in our color of the month.