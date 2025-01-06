Outfit and photo by Aria.

Bring good luck into the new year with green pieces for your closet

|
By
-

The color green symbolizes good luck, growth and health, nature, prosperity and more — all of which we’d love to have in the new year. So start 2025 on a positive note by method dressing for the goals you want to achieve in the coming months.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by EDIT by LBP (@editbylbp)

Begin the year with a new dark green bag from Edit by LBP. Take our word for it—their DeMeillier bags are some of the best.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ariabatonrouge (@ariabatonrouge)

Combat the cold weather with this emerald green sweater vest from Aria. It’s perfect for layering now and can be worn alone in the spring. St. Patrick’s Day parade outfit? Check.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AU DARLING (@theaudarling)

Add more accessories—like these big, green bangles from Au Darling—to help style pieces you already have in new ways this year.

If you need some elegance, try this satin, strapless cocktail dress from Hemline Highland Road in our color of the month.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Brides are turning to their...

Courtney Crooks Remondet reimagined her mother's gown into a rehearsal dinner dress with plenty of

Color analysis professionals help brides...

The tailored approach of a professional color analysis curates shades that enhance a bride’s

Out of the Woods: Rustic...

Rustic holiday décor holiday décor to help make the season bright. From ornaments to wrapping

Silver & Bold: Sleigh holiday...

Any holiday celebration ensemble is complete with embellishments that sparkle and shine. So it's

Paint the Town Red: Styles...

Past the pizza ovens of Big River Pizza Company and through an armoire that doubles as the

TRENDING STORIES