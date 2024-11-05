Photo by Caitlin B Photography

My Favorite Things: Sunny Harden

|
By
-

Owner, Jeaux Jumps Event Rentals

Holiday to decorate for: Valentine’s Day

Comfort food: Seafood pasta

Item in my wardrobe: Saint Laurent denim hat

Song on my playlist: “Die with a Smile” by Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga

Way to unwind: Eating half of a salted chocolate chip cookie from Counterspace Mid City

 

Out-of-town destination: Caye Caulker, Belize

Cake flavor: German chocolate

Place for lunch: BLDG 5

Kids party theme: Encanto

Captured by Catrice

My motto for life: Push through, even if you’re afraid.

Place to have a shopping spree: Sephora and Trader Joe’s

