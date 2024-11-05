My Favorite Things: Sunny Harden
Owner, Jeaux Jumps Event Rentals
Holiday to decorate for: Valentine’s Day
Comfort food: Seafood pasta
Item in my wardrobe: Saint Laurent denim hat
Song on my playlist: “Die with a Smile” by Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga
Way to unwind: Eating half of a salted chocolate chip cookie from Counterspace Mid City
Out-of-town destination: Caye Caulker, Belize
Cake flavor: German chocolate
Place for lunch: BLDG 5
Kids party theme: Encanto
My motto for life: Push through, even if you’re afraid.
Place to have a shopping spree: Sephora and Trader Joe’s