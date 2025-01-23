Trending: Jewel-toned pieces for your home

The regal themes, exclusive evenings and glittering colors of Mardi Gras season inspire far more than fashion choices. The deep purples, greens, and golds, along with saturated sapphires and vivacious reds, are worth bringing into interior design. And it only makes sense, as local interior designer Amanda Cason predicts that jewel tones will take over in 2025.

Shop local with the items in the rich color palette below to ease into the trend. Hover over the image below to get the details on each piece.

 

