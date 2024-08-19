Spotted: Understated chinoiserie home décor | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Upon hearing the word “chinoiserie,” many immediately think of the classic porcelain pieces in cobalt blue and bright white. But the definition of chinoiserie–the imitation or evocation of Chinese motifs and techniques in Western art, furniture and architecture–goes much deeper. And the team at the McMillen Interiors showroom has a corner curating chic yet understated chinoiserie pieces, all featuring imagery like birds, bamboo, butterflies, florals and more. See more in the shop’s Instagram post below.