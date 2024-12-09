Photos courtesy Abat-Jour.

Shop quiz! Bright insight into Abat-Jour Interiors

|
By
-
William Evans, owner of Abat-Jour.

Bonjour! Wait sorry, we mean … hello. After chatting with William Evans, owner and operator of Abat-Jour Interiors (French for “lampshade”), we are in the French spirit.

Evans has been in the lamp and lighting business since 1991. And while Abat-Jour also offers antiques, wall art, and furnishings, lighting is where his firm shines brightest.

From custom light fixtures (like the instrumental piece created for a musician’s office in the Instagram post below) to chandelier cleaning, Abat-Jour truly specializes in lighting and lighting care.

Keep reading for all the details on the business in the Q&A with Evans.

What was your reason for opening the store? When did it open, and how has it grown or changed since then?

We opened our interior design store in 2001 with a passion for helping people create beautiful and functional living spaces. Over time, we noticed a growing demand for specialized services, which led us to lamp repair and custom picture framing. By listening to our customers’ needs and continually enhancing our offerings, we’ve grown to provide a more comprehensive range of services to better serve our community.

This fabric shade shape cheat sheet posted by Abat-Jour can help you gain a better understanding of the style you’re looking for.

What are some of your best-selling products?

Definitely lampshades! Our name Abat-Jour means lampshade in French, and our sales are true to that.

Can you share a hint of what shoppers will see in your store next season?

Our new collection of lamp shades will feature a range of modern and stylish designs that will complement any home décor. From sleek minimalist styles to bold, colorful patterns,  there’s truly something for everyone. These lamp shades are crafted with high-quality materials to ensure durability and a beautiful finish.

What is one thing customers should know about your store?

In addition to our fantastic range of lamp shades, we also offer professional lamp repair services to keep your favorite fixtures in working order. Our skilled technicians can handle everything from rewiring to replacing broken parts. Plus, we offer custom picture framing services to help you display your cherished artwork and photos beautifully.

Learn more about Abat-Jour by visiting their website. 

