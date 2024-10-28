Room Tour Tuesday: Light blue hues create a serene space in this primary bedroom | By Sally Grace Cagle -

For some homeowners, the living spaces that guests are more likely to see are more design-driven than other rooms. However, for the owners of this home featured in our October issue, the primary bedroom was the most important space. So they enlisted the help of interior designer Becky Walker and her team at The Design Studio of Louisiana to create this serene retreat.

For this staging and personal styling project, Walker focused on decluttering spaces and placing pieces where they could be showcased.

“Because the primary bedroom was so important to the homeowners, we wanted to respect her style and color scheme,” Walker says. “Because she loves her blues, we blended different hues that she likes and added some accessories here and there to give it that finished look.”

Walker combined what the homeowner had with new pieces for a refreshed look and feel. For example, Walker utilized the existing bed and bedding. But she purchased items including the bench, custom pillows in blue hues, bedside table accent lamps in pale blue and the Mike Klung botanical artwork hanging above the bed.

“She wanted to go in the room for the first time alone,” Walker says. “I think she was scared she was going to hurt our feelings if she didn’t like it. But she loved it!”

See the rest of the home designed by Walker by reading the full feature here.