Photography by Emily Green.

Room Tour: A serene sanctuary for a sweet baby girl

|
By
-

As Emily and Buck Barber anxiously awaited the arrival of their daughter, Emily, the mom-to-be stayed busy designing the nursery for their sweet baby girl. “It quickly became my favorite room in our house,” she says. “I hope she loves it as much as I do!”

Emily says the foundation of the room’s design came from the framed wallpaper panels. Pulling inspiration from the feminine pattern and the pastel color scheme, she included soft greens, blush pinks and hints of blue throughout the space.

“These tones create a soothing environment without being overly baby-specific,” Emily explains. “From there, I focused on adding pieces that were both meaningful and functional.”

For example, the stacked baskets in the corner of the room add functionality for storage and adorable design, of course. “These stacking wicker baskets with scalloped liners are so helpful for keeping the room organized and free of clutter,” Emily says, adding that displaying a few stuffed animals in the top basket is the perfect way to add a playful element to the space.

While this antique chest was specially styled for the newborn photoshoot, it typically serves as a changing station. Emily found the chest at Revival Antiques in Scott, Louisiana.

Emily says her favorite element within the room is the antique chest of drawers. “While I adore the wallpaper, I think the chest is my favorite because of its versatility,” she explains. It stopped her in her tracks while shopping at Revival Antiques in Scott, Louisiana. “It adds so much character to the room while serving as a changing station and storage space now. But it will easily transition into a piece that can be used for years to come in many different ways.”

The nursery reflects her style, especially by mixing the antique chest with more modern elements. “I love mixing old with new,” she says. “It creates a look that feels both fresh and classic.” And that just might be the perfect way to describe this space for their little girl.

Hover over the image below to get the details from Emily on each element within the space, and keep scrolling to see more of the nursery.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Newlyweds Caroline and Spence Taylor’s...

The Taylors are starting their new chapter as a married couple in a new house decorated by Emily

How a professional organizer takes...

While taking down holiday décor isn't nearly as fun as putting it up, it can be a great way to

Feast for the Eyes: Kitchens...

Kitchen inspiration as seen in the pages of inRegister Magazine. These design-forward kitchens keep

Deck the house: How local...

Between tangled light strands and dangerous ladder climbing or roof scaling, it’s hard to deck

Jewel tones are taking over...

With 2024 coming to a close, it's time to start preparing for the new year. We are trying to get

TRENDING STORIES