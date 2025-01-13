Room Tour: A serene sanctuary for a sweet baby girl | By Sally Grace Cagle -

As Emily and Buck Barber anxiously awaited the arrival of their daughter, Emily, the mom-to-be stayed busy designing the nursery for their sweet baby girl. “It quickly became my favorite room in our house,” she says. “I hope she loves it as much as I do!”

Emily says the foundation of the room’s design came from the framed wallpaper panels. Pulling inspiration from the feminine pattern and the pastel color scheme, she included soft greens, blush pinks and hints of blue throughout the space.

“These tones create a soothing environment without being overly baby-specific,” Emily explains. “From there, I focused on adding pieces that were both meaningful and functional.”

For example, the stacked baskets in the corner of the room add functionality for storage and adorable design, of course. “These stacking wicker baskets with scalloped liners are so helpful for keeping the room organized and free of clutter,” Emily says, adding that displaying a few stuffed animals in the top basket is the perfect way to add a playful element to the space.

Emily says her favorite element within the room is the antique chest of drawers. “While I adore the wallpaper, I think the chest is my favorite because of its versatility,” she explains. It stopped her in her tracks while shopping at Revival Antiques in Scott, Louisiana. “It adds so much character to the room while serving as a changing station and storage space now. But it will easily transition into a piece that can be used for years to come in many different ways.”

The nursery reflects her style, especially by mixing the antique chest with more modern elements. “I love mixing old with new,” she says. “It creates a look that feels both fresh and classic.” And that just might be the perfect way to describe this space for their little girl.

Hover over the image below to get the details from Emily on each element within the space, and keep scrolling to see more of the nursery.