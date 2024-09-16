Maroon is the moment, and not just in fashion | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Maroon is making a bold statement this season, and experts say it’s here to stay. We named intense rust as our September color of the month. Now, paint company Behr has solidified this color family as a favorite for interior design by choosing “Rumors”—a deep red with ruby and brown undertones—as its 2025 Color of the Year. Elle Decor calls the color a new spin on a ’90s classic. “It’s playful yet sophisticated,” the magazine states. “And it’s oozing with an aura of status and luxury.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEHR® Paint (@behrpaint)

The inRegister February 2024 cover story featuring Bonnie Dial’s home designed by Rachel Cannon proves to be ahead of the trend, featuring an office outfitted in burgundy. “Deep reds, maroons and plums bring a rich, regal energy to interiors that’s both timeless and on-trend,” Cannon says. “When used thoughtfully, they can transform a space, adding depth and sophistication.”

The shades pair well with blush or warm neutrals to create a maximalist vibe that still reads as comfy, she notes.

“If you’re a bit more courageous, I also love how they look in a color-drenched room where the walls, trim and cabinetry are all painted in the same color,” she says. “This is the most on-trend way to use color right now.”

But Cannon isn’t the only local interior expert who is picking hues from the maroon color family. Helene Dellocono of Texture BR says the bold reds introduce color in a way that is impactful and exciting without feeling aggressive or jarring.

“It’s fun to play with paint finishes with this color, too,” Dellocono notes. “Like making your walls a low sheen and going a little glossier on your trim work to give some additional interest.”

With interior design trends leaning into more intimate, small spaces as opportunities to experiment with color, these shades offer a way to try something bold and interesting. This rich color palette isn’t just for walls. It’s also a great fashion choice that is trending for the autumn season. After all, both our homes and our clothes are reflections of not just our own personal preferences but also what’s trending.

Find more interior design inspiration here.