Get ready for Mardi Gras with these festive home finds from local stores | By Ryn Lakvold -

Just finished taking down the Christmas decorations? It’s not time for a break yet! Mardi Gras is right around the corner, and the weekends are studded with balls and parades. So, it’s time to kick it into high gear.

If you don’t already have your purple, green and gold décor out, we are here to help. Keep scrolling to see festive Mardi Gras decorations available around Baton Rouge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HighlandSide (@highlandside)

If you still have your Christmas tree up, don’t fret. HighlandSide has all of the Mardi Gras ornaments you need for a quick swap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Keeping Room (@thekeepingroom)

Louisiana is the land of open-container laws. Celebrate in style with festive to-go cups from The Keeping Room, and bring your beverage of choice to any (and every) parade.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fig & Dove (@figanddove)

Do you have a wreath for every season? These double-sided ribbons from Fig & Dove add an elevated Mardi Gras touch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Foyer (@thefoyerbr)

You can never have too much artwork! These mini jester paintings from The Foyer add a little pizazz to any space in your home this season or year-round if that’s your style.