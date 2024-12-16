Festive front door décor for a merry welcome | By Katherine LeBlanc -

Deck the halls and the front door! Whether you need to add a final touch before guests arrive or want inspiration for next year, local shops have door décor that’s simply irresistible.

We turned to the professionals for tips and tricks for decorating the front door. After all, it’s the first thing your guests will see when they arrive. See how two of Baton Rouge’s holiday decorating experts deck the doors in the story below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shane Griffin (@marchbyshanegriffindesigns)

“On this particular door, I wanted to do something a bit less traditional and more bold,” says Shane Griffin, owner of March by Shane Griffin Designs. “We decided to do the asymmetrical garland and the deep red for a few reasons. First, it looks fantastic on the white house. Second, the homeowners are huge fans of the University of Oklahoma, so the red was also a nod to their team.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colleen Waguespack_Interior Designer_Baton Rouge (@colleenwaguespack)

Colleen Waguespack, founder of Fig & Dove, tries something different every year for her front door. “I wanted to incorporate gold into my design this holiday season to coordinate with my recently repainted door and updated hardware,” she says.

“Because I have a colored door, I love using the Fig & Dove white berry wreath—it really pops and has a wintery feel,” she says. “For a classic, festive touch this year, I layered a 4-inch red velvet ribbon with Fig & Dove’s gold nutcracker sash, embroidered in red, green and white.”

To add a playful element, Waguespack finished the look with a thin gold ribbon, curled to give it a little something extra. She tied the whole look together using cedar garland layered with metallic gold ball garland.

Décor tips from Waguespack: