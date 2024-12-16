Festive front door décor for a merry welcome
Deck the halls and the front door! Whether you need to add a final touch before guests arrive or want inspiration for next year, local shops have door décor that’s simply irresistible.
We turned to the professionals for tips and tricks for decorating the front door. After all, it’s the first thing your guests will see when they arrive. See how two of Baton Rouge’s holiday decorating experts deck the doors in the story below.
View this post on Instagram
“On this particular door, I wanted to do something a bit less traditional and more bold,” says Shane Griffin, owner of March by Shane Griffin Designs. “We decided to do the asymmetrical garland and the deep red for a few reasons. First, it looks fantastic on the white house. Second, the homeowners are huge fans of the University of Oklahoma, so the red was also a nod to their team.”
View this post on Instagram
Colleen Waguespack, founder of Fig & Dove, tries something different every year for her front door. “I wanted to incorporate gold into my design this holiday season to coordinate with my recently repainted door and updated hardware,” she says.
“Because I have a colored door, I love using the Fig & Dove white berry wreath—it really pops and has a wintery feel,” she says. “For a classic, festive touch this year, I layered a 4-inch red velvet ribbon with Fig & Dove’s gold nutcracker sash, embroidered in red, green and white.”
To add a playful element, Waguespack finished the look with a thin gold ribbon, curled to give it a little something extra. She tied the whole look together using cedar garland layered with metallic gold ball garland.
Décor tips from Waguespack:
- Split Your Garland. Whether fresh or artificial, always cut garland in half. Start at the center and run each piece down the sides so it drapes beautifully.
- Embrace Layers. Decorating is all about layering. “I’m a ‘less is more’ designer, but sometimes, a final layer can make all the difference,” Waguespack says. Whether it’s the tree, mantel or front door, take a step back and live with it for a few days. Then, decide if it needs that extra touch. At some point, you will know when it’s done!