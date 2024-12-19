Baton Rouge, we want to hear from you! What would you like to see in 2025? | By inRegister Staff -

Celebrating the very best of Baton Rouge is our motto here at inRegister, but as this incredible year comes to a close and we reflect on everything covered in the community, we want to hear from you. Our readers are the best people to help us improve our editorial content in 2025 and beyond so we can continue to grow and expand just as our Capital City has.

What do you want to know more about in our community? Do you know an artist or creative we should feature? What interior design inspiration or advice are you looking for in the new year? Please let us know by emailing the address below. We can’t wait to hear from you!

Email us at [email protected] to share any feedback – we would really appreciate it!