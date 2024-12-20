Stock photo of Trafalgar Square with Big Ben in view.

A local travel agent’s top winter getaway destinations

|
By
-

As the new year begins, there’s no better time to dream big and plan your next adventure.

Caitlin Guarisco (second from left) with the Dune Travel Group while on vacation in St. Barth.

Travel agent Caitlin Guarisco is a Baton Rouge native new to the career, but she’s not new to travel. For those looking for an escape sooner rather than later or are already planning for this time next year, Guarisco shares her top travel destinations for the winter season below.

Cabo San Lucas

For those looking for a warm and beachy destination, Guarisco recommends Cabo San Lucas. “Medano Beach is perfect for swimming, sunbathing and water sports,” she says. And make the trip memorable with a boat tour on the iconic Arch of Cabo San Lucas, where you can snorkel in the crystal clear waters of Land’s End.

London

Enjoy a real winter wonderland with a visit to the fabulous European city of London. “With cozy tea rooms and world-class shopping, London offers the perfect blend of holiday cheer and luxury,” Guarisco says. Enjoy ice skating, dazzling lights, and the city’s many monuments.

Switzerland 

Take your ski trip to the next level by leaving the country. “Zermatt offers world-class skiing with stunning views of Matterhorn, perfect for both beginners and experts,” Guarisco says. For those wanting scenic sites, she recommends the Glacier Express, an 8-hour journey through the Swiss Alps offering panoramic views of the snow-covered mountains.

Hawaii

With January being the peak whale-watching season in Maui, Guarisco had to add this relaxing location to her list. “Take a boat tour to see humpback whales as they migrate through the warm waters,” she says, “And hike Haleakalā National Park, home to an active volcano and diverse landscapes with breathtaking views.”

Learn more about Guarisco by following her on Instagram

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Spotted: Sip stylishly into the...

Sparkle into the new year with glittering pieces for sipping and serving from HighlandSide Gifts in

40 and Fabulous: A cozy...

Inside the 40th birthday celebration of Lindsey Brou. See how the elegant yet relaxed theme was

Cover Worthy: Our favorite covers...

Choosing a cover story - and the very important cover image - is a task our editorial team does not

Behind the scenes of our...

Happy (almost) New Year! Celebrate the holiday with a hilarious story from this New Years-themed

Baton Rouge, we want to...

What would you like to see from the inRegister editorial team in 2025? Let us know who and what we

TRENDING STORIES