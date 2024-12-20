A local travel agent’s top winter getaway destinations | By Ryn Lakvold -

As the new year begins, there’s no better time to dream big and plan your next adventure.

Travel agent Caitlin Guarisco is a Baton Rouge native new to the career, but she’s not new to travel. For those looking for an escape sooner rather than later or are already planning for this time next year, Guarisco shares her top travel destinations for the winter season below.

Cabo San Lucas

For those looking for a warm and beachy destination, Guarisco recommends Cabo San Lucas. “Medano Beach is perfect for swimming, sunbathing and water sports,” she says. And make the trip memorable with a boat tour on the iconic Arch of Cabo San Lucas, where you can snorkel in the crystal clear waters of Land’s End.

London

Enjoy a real winter wonderland with a visit to the fabulous European city of London. “With cozy tea rooms and world-class shopping, London offers the perfect blend of holiday cheer and luxury,” Guarisco says. Enjoy ice skating, dazzling lights, and the city’s many monuments.

Switzerland

Take your ski trip to the next level by leaving the country. “Zermatt offers world-class skiing with stunning views of Matterhorn, perfect for both beginners and experts,” Guarisco says. For those wanting scenic sites, she recommends the Glacier Express, an 8-hour journey through the Swiss Alps offering panoramic views of the snow-covered mountains.

Hawaii

With January being the peak whale-watching season in Maui, Guarisco had to add this relaxing location to her list. “Take a boat tour to see humpback whales as they migrate through the warm waters,” she says, “And hike Haleakalā National Park, home to an active volcano and diverse landscapes with breathtaking views.”

