NFLSU: Mapping tiger alums in the league | By Mark Clements -

Earlier this summer, social media was abuzz about two LSU alums claiming NFL records. Justin Jefferson, who was a Tigers wide receiver from 2017-2019, signed a $140 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league’s history. And Joe Burrow, of course, was already the league’s highest-paid quarterback, with his $275 million contract for the Cincinnati Bengals.

No matter which game you’re watching on Sundays, the rosters are likely teeming with former Tigers. LSU has had 384 NFL draft picks since 1936—including 52 first-round picks—and the 64 alums who are currently signed to a team ranks LSU second among all colleges

Where are Tigers scoring touchdowns and making plays in the NFL today? We mapped it out, noting which seasons each athlete played at LSU and what position they play today.

1. New England Patriots

Kayshon Boutte (2020 – 2022), wide receiver

Davon Godchaux (2014 – 2016), defensive tackle

Charles Turner III (2019 – 2023), center

2. New York Giants

Cor’Dale Flott (2019 – 2021), cornerback

Jalen Mills (2012 – 2015), defensive back

Malik Nabers (2021 – 2023), wide receiver

Ovie Oghoufo (2023), outside linebacker

2. New York Jets

Jarrick Bernard-Converse (2022), defensive back

Austin Deculus (2017 – 2021), offensive line

3. Buffalo Bills

Will Clapp (2014 – 2017), offensive guard/tackle

La’el Collins (2011 – 2014), offensive tackle

Reid Ferguson (2012 – 2015), long snapper

Deion Jones (2012 – 2015), linebacker

4. Philadelphia Eagles

Tyrion Davis-Price (2019 – 2021), running back

Mekhi Garner (2022), cornerback

Andre’ Sam (2023), safety

Devin White (2016 – 2018), linebacker

5. Pittsburgh Steelers

Breiden Fehoko (2017 – 2019), nose tackle

Donte Jackson (2015 – 2017), cornerback

Jaray Jenkins (2018 – 2022), wide receiver

Patrick Queen (2017 – 2019), inside linebacker

6. Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels (2022 – 2023), quarterback

7. Cleveland Browns

Grant Delpit (2017 – 2019), safety

Ethan Pocic (2013 – 2016), center

Cade York (2019 – 2021), kicker

8. Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow (2018 – 2019), quarterback

Noah Cain (2022 – 2023), running back

Ja’Marr Chase (2018 – 2019), wide receiver

9. Detroit Lions

Mekhi Wingo (2022 – 2023), defensive line

10. Chicago Bears

Micah Baskerville (2018 – 2022), linebacker

11. Minnesota Vikings

Ed Ingram (2017 – 2021), offensive guard

Justin Jefferson (2017 – 2019), wide receiver

Jaquelin Roy (2020 – 2022), defensive line

Jay Ward (2019 – 2022), safety

12. Kansas City Chiefs

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (2017 – 2019), running back

Neil Farrell Jr. (2017 – 2021), defensive tackle

13. Tennessee Titans

Saahdiq Charles (2017 – 2019), offensive guard

Lloyd Cushenberry III (2016 – 2019), center

Arden Key (2015 – 2017), outside linebacker

14. Carolina Panthers

K’Lavon Chaisson (2017 – 2019), outside linebacker

Damien Lewis (2018 – 2019), offensive guard

Terrace Marshall Jr. (2018 – 2020), wide receiver

Stephen Sullivan (2016 – 2019), tight end

Badara Traore (2018 – 2019), offensive tackle

15. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jordan Jefferson (2023), defensive line

Maason Smith (2021 – 2023), defensive line

Brian Thomas Jr. (2021 – 2023), wide receiver

16. Miami Dolphins

Odell Beckham Jr. (2011 – 2013), wide receiver

Blake Ferguson (2015 – 2019), long snapper

Chasen Hines (2018 – 2021), offensive line

Duke Riley (2013 – 2016), linebacker

17. New Orleans Saints

Tyrann Mathieu (2010 – 2011), safety

Foster Moreau (2015 – 2018), tight end

Trai Turner (2011 – 2013), offensive guard

18. Dallas Cowboys

Damone Clark (2018 – 2021), linebacker

Racey McMath (2017 – 2020), wide receiver

19. Houston Texans

Ali Gaye (2020 – 2022), defensive end

Danielle Hunter (2012 – 2014), defensive end

Jacob Phillips (2017 – 2019), outside linebacker

Derek Stingley Jr. (2019 – 2021), cornerback

20. Arizona Cardinals

BJ Ojulari (2020 – 2022), outside linebacker/defensive end

21. Los Angeles Chargers

DJ Chark Jr. (2014 – 2017), wide receiver

Kristian Fulton (2016 – 2019), cornerback

21. Los Angeles Rams

Omar Speights (2023), linebacker

Tre’Davious White (2013 – 2016), defensive back

22. Seattle Seahawks

Anthony Bradford (2019 – 2022), offensive guard

This article was originally published in 225 Magazine’s 2024 Tiger Pride edition.