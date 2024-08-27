NFLSU: Mapping tiger alums in the league
Earlier this summer, social media was abuzz about two LSU alums claiming NFL records. Justin Jefferson, who was a Tigers wide receiver from 2017-2019, signed a $140 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league’s history. And Joe Burrow, of course, was already the league’s highest-paid quarterback, with his $275 million contract for the Cincinnati Bengals.
No matter which game you’re watching on Sundays, the rosters are likely teeming with former Tigers. LSU has had 384 NFL draft picks since 1936—including 52 first-round picks—and the 64 alums who are currently signed to a team ranks LSU second among all colleges
Where are Tigers scoring touchdowns and making plays in the NFL today? We mapped it out, noting which seasons each athlete played at LSU and what position they play today.
1. New England Patriots
Kayshon Boutte (2020 – 2022), wide receiver
Davon Godchaux (2014 – 2016), defensive tackle
Charles Turner III (2019 – 2023), center
2. New York Giants
Cor’Dale Flott (2019 – 2021), cornerback
Jalen Mills (2012 – 2015), defensive back
Malik Nabers (2021 – 2023), wide receiver
Ovie Oghoufo (2023), outside linebacker
2. New York Jets
Jarrick Bernard-Converse (2022), defensive back
Austin Deculus (2017 – 2021), offensive line
3. Buffalo Bills
Will Clapp (2014 – 2017), offensive guard/tackle
La’el Collins (2011 – 2014), offensive tackle
Reid Ferguson (2012 – 2015), long snapper
Deion Jones (2012 – 2015), linebacker
4. Philadelphia Eagles
Tyrion Davis-Price (2019 – 2021), running back
Mekhi Garner (2022), cornerback
Andre’ Sam (2023), safety
Devin White (2016 – 2018), linebacker
5. Pittsburgh Steelers
Breiden Fehoko (2017 – 2019), nose tackle
Donte Jackson (2015 – 2017), cornerback
Jaray Jenkins (2018 – 2022), wide receiver
Patrick Queen (2017 – 2019), inside linebacker
6. Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels (2022 – 2023), quarterback
7. Cleveland Browns
Grant Delpit (2017 – 2019), safety
Ethan Pocic (2013 – 2016), center
Cade York (2019 – 2021), kicker
8. Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow (2018 – 2019), quarterback
Noah Cain (2022 – 2023), running back
Ja’Marr Chase (2018 – 2019), wide receiver
9. Detroit Lions
Mekhi Wingo (2022 – 2023), defensive line
10. Chicago Bears
Micah Baskerville (2018 – 2022), linebacker
11. Minnesota Vikings
Ed Ingram (2017 – 2021), offensive guard
Justin Jefferson (2017 – 2019), wide receiver
Jaquelin Roy (2020 – 2022), defensive line
Jay Ward (2019 – 2022), safety
12. Kansas City Chiefs
Clyde Edwards-Helaire (2017 – 2019), running back
Neil Farrell Jr. (2017 – 2021), defensive tackle
13. Tennessee Titans
Saahdiq Charles (2017 – 2019), offensive guard
Lloyd Cushenberry III (2016 – 2019), center
Arden Key (2015 – 2017), outside linebacker
14. Carolina Panthers
K’Lavon Chaisson (2017 – 2019), outside linebacker
Damien Lewis (2018 – 2019), offensive guard
Terrace Marshall Jr. (2018 – 2020), wide receiver
Stephen Sullivan (2016 – 2019), tight end
Badara Traore (2018 – 2019), offensive tackle
15. Jacksonville Jaguars
Jordan Jefferson (2023), defensive line
Maason Smith (2021 – 2023), defensive line
Brian Thomas Jr. (2021 – 2023), wide receiver
16. Miami Dolphins
Odell Beckham Jr. (2011 – 2013), wide receiver
Blake Ferguson (2015 – 2019), long snapper
Chasen Hines (2018 – 2021), offensive line
Duke Riley (2013 – 2016), linebacker
17. New Orleans Saints
Tyrann Mathieu (2010 – 2011), safety
Foster Moreau (2015 – 2018), tight end
Trai Turner (2011 – 2013), offensive guard
18. Dallas Cowboys
Damone Clark (2018 – 2021), linebacker
Racey McMath (2017 – 2020), wide receiver
19. Houston Texans
Ali Gaye (2020 – 2022), defensive end
Danielle Hunter (2012 – 2014), defensive end
Jacob Phillips (2017 – 2019), outside linebacker
Derek Stingley Jr. (2019 – 2021), cornerback
20. Arizona Cardinals
BJ Ojulari (2020 – 2022), outside linebacker/defensive end
21. Los Angeles Chargers
DJ Chark Jr. (2014 – 2017), wide receiver
Kristian Fulton (2016 – 2019), cornerback
21. Los Angeles Rams
Omar Speights (2023), linebacker
Tre’Davious White (2013 – 2016), defensive back
22. Seattle Seahawks
Anthony Bradford (2019 – 2022), offensive guard
This article was originally published in 225 Magazine’s 2024 Tiger Pride edition.