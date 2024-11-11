Local Girl Scouts get a new archery space at Camp Covington | By Katherine LeBlanc -

Local Girl Scouts celebrated the life and legacy of Patricia A. Mackey by dedicating the new archery pavilion built in her honor in a ceremony held on November 2. Mackey served as CEO of the Girl Scouts Council of Southeast Louisiana for over two decades. She touched the lives of many young girls involved with Girl Scouts and made lasting impacts as a member of the council.

“Pat’s impact on our council is immeasurable,” says Girl Scouts Louisiana East CEO Rebecca Pennington. “We are so grateful for all the work she did to further our goal of empowering and lifting up Girl Scouts in all they do.”

The new archery pavilion is located at Camp Covington along the Bogue Falaya River in Covington. The new space was a gift left through a planned donation in her estate after Mackey’s passing in July 2022. During her tenure at the helm of the local Girl Scouts council, Mackey was dedicated to upgrading the camps in order to ensure the growth and success of the scouts who spent their time there. This latest addition to Camp Covington is a continuation of Mackey’s mission to see girls thrive in the great outdoors.

Learn more about the space and the work the Girl Scouts are doing in our community on the council’s website.