inRegister celebrates 35 years of spotlighting the local community

Explore the origins of inRegister and revisit historic moments in Baton Rouge in the 35th anniversary edition of inRegister magazine. The stories included in this issue showcase the profound legacy built by the women who paved the way for publishing the glamor, goodness and very best of Baton Rouge. Hear from inRegister’s former editors and the philanthropic families who have created lasting change in the Capital City. Explore homes features in issues past and view past covers with modern recreations. These stories and many more can be found in the pages of this month’s issue of inRegister, on newsstands now.

Click the link below to read just a few of our favorite features from the commemorative 35th anniversary edition.

Photo by Jordan Hefler.

Letters from inRegister’s editors, past and present

How inRegister came to be

Photo by Jackie Haxthausen.

Local families leaving a legacy in Baton Rouge

Reimaging five iconic covers

Photo by Melissa Oivanki.

35 spaces to celebrate 35 years of inRegister

For newsstand and circulation information, visit inregister.com/circulation.

