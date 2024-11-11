Shop for a Cause: Giving Goodness Toy Drive brings holiday magic to St. Jude patients | By Katherine LeBlanc -

The holiday season is nearly here, and as we begin to think of gifts to give our loved ones, it’s also the perfect time to find ways to help those in our community who need it most. Caroline Abarca, owner of Goodness Gracious Ceramics, is offering a special way for locals to give back by hosting the second annual Giving Goodness Toy Drive for the children of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“After I began providing ceramic keepsakes for the St. Jude patients at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, I wanted to do more to help their precious patients and give them something to look forward to when they came for treatment,” says Abarca.

The easiest way to purchase an item for the drive is by shopping the Amazon wishlist created by Abarca. This list was curated with the hospital’s teenage patients in mind, and each item purchased is also an entry to win giveaways from local businesses, including Louisiana Aesthetics and Skincare, LWT Studios, Emily Makes Crochet, Chloe Cate Kid’s Consignment, Learn to Play and Goodness Gracious Ceramic Prints.

The drive is open now through Friday, December 6. All collected donations will be delivered to St. Jude patients so they can enjoy them during the holiday season.

“This wishlist makes it easy for anyone to shop and contribute using the link provided,” Abarca says. “Every item purchased will go directly to the children and families receiving cancer treatment at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital right here in Baton Rouge. Your support will surely bring endless smiles and comfort!”