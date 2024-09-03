Chris Russo Blackwood and Jackie Bartkiewicz (right) in the 1990s.

From the Editors: Jackie Bartkiewicz Goes Down Memory Lane

By
Each new issue of inRegister magazine brings back memories of my days as a “hat lady,” as we were known during my days at inRegister—from 1997 to 2000.

inRegister cofounder and publisher Wanda Horn, a dear friend and neighbor, passed away in the spring of 1997, just before I retired as director of public relations at LSU. I didn’t have to wait long to find out what I would do in retirement.

Co-founder and publisher Chris Russo Blackwood made me an offer I couldn’t refuse, and I joined her and journalist Pam Bordelon (now director of communications at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge) to write about the people, places, organizations and activities that made Baton Rouge.

My 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. workdays quickly changed to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and later, with many of the events we covered taking place in the evening (and a few early mornings). My work attire also changed, and I had to “dress up” to attend club luncheons, dinners, teas, debutante presentations and Mardi Gras balls. Of course, that dressing up included hats! There were many hats in the office to choose from, and I purchased several of my own—a few of which are still in my closet.

I treasure my inRegister memories. I met so many people and made so many new friends.

After leaving the magazine, I took on temporary editorial assignments in the LSU chancellor’s office and in student affairs, and in 2008 assumed editorship of LSU Alumni Magazine. I retired in 2023, and guess who claimed the magazine editor’s chair  . . . my longtime friend and former boss Chris Russo Blackwood.

Thanks for the memories,

Jackie Bartkiewicz
Editor, 1997-2000

