40 and Fabulous: A cozy surprise celebration | By Bre Pizzolato -

During a late November cold snap, Ali Castro’s idyllic backyard in Old Goodwood set the stage for a private dinner celebrating Lindsey Brou’s 40th birthday. Under twinkling lights, 19 friends gathered in a setting that blended understated sophistication with relaxed charm.

“The goal was to craft a memorable experience for Lindsey that was personal, relaxed and elegant with attention to detail in the setting, food and our guests,” Ali says. “Amber was adamant about it being cozy, warm tones that fit Lindsey’s vibe and overall aesthetic.”

Ali set the warm, cozy mood for the surprise party by combining her décor with pieces from Lindsey’s collection. As a realtor, Lindsey is known for working with buyers and sellers of “old gems.” With an emphasis on midcentury modern homes in her professional life, her curated collection of furnishings for home stagings reflects her love of that era. Accenting the décor, the tablescape featured a palette of rich red, deep green and luminous gold, all illuminated by warm candlelight.

“Her backyard is an oasis,” Lindsey says. The grassy area framed by lush bamboo provided the perfect space for a large dinner table setup.

The layout created inviting pockets for socializing, with a fire pit as the centerpiece and cozy baskets of blankets thoughtfully provided for the chilly 39-degree evening, Lindsey recalls. Ali served drinks from a quaint bar set up in the pool house, and floating candles in the pool cast a warm, enchanting glow.

“I knew I wanted to create a mood with the décor, and I think we did just that,” Ali says. “In the end, it wasn’t just about the décor—it was about how every piece and every choice added to the warmth of the evening. Seeing my vision come together, knowing that every detail was crafted with love and intention, made the event even more fulfilling.”

Choosing vendors who were friends was key to creating the perfect vibe, Ali says. Cured on Columbia owners Amanda Birdsong and Anna Watkins created a customized, multi-course menu that reflected the feeling of late November and time with friends while also adhering to guests’ dietary restrictions.

“They carefully curated a beautiful spread of appetizers, soup, salad and a short rib dish that was to die for,” Ali says. “Their focus on ingredients and meticulous presentation ensured that the meal felt as special as the occasion itself.”

Ali and Amber curated every aspect of the evening with Lindsey’s preferences and aesthetics in mind, and nothing went unnoticed. “They really put in the effort, and it made me feel so special and loved,” Lindsey says.